HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf outlined his budget proposal in front of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Senate today — and State Rep. Tina Pickett was not impressed with the governor’s $36 billion spending plan.
“The governor is once again calling for more spending, more taxes and more debt, but that never results in creating jobs and improving the economy. To make our state successful, we need to provide a profitable business atmosphere that retains and attracts employers,” Pickett said.
House Republicans will be working on their own spending plan that Pickett claims will better serve the people of Pennsylvania.
“The House Republican Caucus will work toward developing a spending plan for Pennsylvania that adequately funds vital social programs, basic and higher education and infrastructure improvements,” Pickett said.
One area where Pickett believes Wolf’s plan fell short was what she called a lack of a plan for “improving our broadband network.”
“Technology demands grow daily, and we are falling behind in having adequate broadband service throughout the Commonwealth,” she said. “It affects job growth, educational advancement, medical availability and community safety. I was disappointed the governor’s proposal lacked an initiative for improving our broadband network.”
Pickett noted that the governor’s address is just the beginning of the annual budget process. The House Appropriations Committee will conduct a series of hearings starting Tuesday, Feb. 18, to examine the details of the governor’s plan and how state agencies are spending their funding. A schedule of the hearings is available at www.pahousegop.com.
