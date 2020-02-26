Assault
ATHENS — A Sayre woman is facing charges of harassment, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Feb. 23.
According to police, Rozayln Faith-Ann Morey, 20, had been involved in a domestic dispute.
Morey was arraigned on $7,500 bail by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox, and will answer the above charges before MDJ Larry Hurley on March 3.
ATHENS — A Sayre Man is facing charges of harassment, assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Feb. 23.
According to police, Michael K. Stone, 25, had been involved in a domestic dispute.
Stone was arraigned on $7,500 bail by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox, and will answer the above charges before MDJ Larry Hurley on March 3.
ATHENS — A Sayre woman is facing charges of harassment and simple assault following an incident that occurred on Feb. 23.
According to police, Christa L. Thompson, 43, was involved in a domestic dispute.
Thompson was arraigned on $7,500 bail by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox, and will answer the above charges before MDJ Larry Hurley on March 3.
Drug possession
SAYRE — Two 18-year-old women were charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Feb. 14 in Sayre.
According to Sayre police, Megan E. White of Nichols and Kali Alexander of Sayre were charged following a traffic stop on Desmond Street.
Both women were issued summons’ to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 31.
SAYRE — An Owego man is facing possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred in Sayre on Feb. 19.
According to police, Edward Joseph Menendez, 27, was charged after the illegal items were discovered in his possession in a parking lot on North Keystone Avenue.
Menendez was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 31.
