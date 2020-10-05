The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce recently presented member business awards for 2019.
The businesses were nominated by the Banquet Committee and voted on by the Board of Directors. The Annual United Valley Business Banquet was slated to be held in March, moved to May and then to September. Due to Covid 19, the Banquet was not held this year, but the awards were still given.
The “Community Connected” Award was presented to C&N Bank. This award was given to a Large Business Member with 25 years or more in the community who employs local residents, provides their time and resources back into the community or Chamber in helping make a difference. The award was presented by Jan Lee, GVCC Board Member to Liz Johnson and Ginger Reap.
The “Small Business Hero” Award was presented to Horn’s True Value. This award is given to a Small Business Member that strives to work together within our community to keep residents shopping local and providing quality service or products that have made their business a household name in our area. Always willing to lend a helping hand within the community when the need arises. The award was presented to Karen & Bernie Duggan.
The “Great Beginnings” Award was presented to Applebee’s. This award is given to a New Business Member within 3-5 years, Owners have worked hard in bringing in new business with fresh innovative ideas and have served with non-profits in helping the community (i.e.- fundraising, special projects, Christmas.) The award was presented by Sue Williams, GVCC Board President to Mike Crummenauer and Pam Pond.
The “Caring for our Community” Award was presented to The Bridge of Penn York Valley Churches. This award is given to a Non-profit member making a difference in the community in the past year. The award was presented by Sue Williams, GVCC Board President to Kim Paul.
