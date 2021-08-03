Theft, resisting arrest, and drug possession
An Athens woman faces theft, resisting arrest and drug possession charges after a theft was reported at the Athens Township Walmart on July 3 at 5:38 p.m.
Athens Township Police identified the woman as 31-year-old Jessica Lynn Netherton. Upon arrival an officer met with asset protection and they told the officer that Netherton attempted to steal approximately $66 worth of merchandise. The officer went to search Netherton for more stolen merchandise but as she reached out her bag to the officer she attempted to make a run for the door. The officer grabbed Netherton and she continued to resist until being put in handcuffs. An officer searched her bag and found four snort straws, a metal pick and .35 grams of methamphetamine. Also located in the bag was a smoking pipe and a clear glass jar containing suspected methamphetamine residue.
Netherton faces charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 20.
Assault
An Athens man faces assault charges after an incident occured on June 18 at approximately 4 p.m. on Cash Creek Road.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the man as 30-year-old Matthew P. Gay. According to the police the victim requested Gay to accompany them on a trip into New York State. While travelling on Sayre Hill Road an altercation occurred, leading to Gay pulling out a sharp knife. He struck the victim’s legs with the dull side of the blade. The victim sustained bruising and swelling on both legs. Gay then struck the victim with a closed fist twice casuing brusing and swelling under the right eye and a fractured nose. Police found blood on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Gay is being charged with felony aggregavated assault, felony terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor simple assault, and misdemeanor harrassment.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 7.
Fleeing the police and drugs
An Athens man faces apprehension and drug charges after attempting to avoid arrest and being found in possession of drugs on June 18 near the train tracks near Bridge Street.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the man as 30-year-old Matthew P. Gay. According to the police, a neighbor relayed that Gay was walking near the train tracks leading to a canvas search of the area as Gay had active warrantes for aggrevated assault and simple assault. The police found Gay in an open field and demanded that he surrender himself. Gay fled, leading to a foot pursuit. Gay was apprehended and found to be in posession of a small clear plastic bag containing suspected herorine and related paraphernalia.
Gay is being charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension, trial or pubnishment, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drug possession and retail theft
A Sayre woman faces drug possession and theft charges after a theft occurred at the Athens Township Walmart on July 2.
Athens Township Police identified the woman as 44-year-old Amanda Lynn Longcoy. According to the police, an asset protection associate reported someone stealing items and putting them in her purse from the craft section. The associate recognized the woman from a prior theft and upon running her information an officer found an active warrant from the prior incident. The officer arrived on scene and spoke to Longcoy about the unpaid for items in her purse. The police searched her purse finding opened craft items and placed her under arrest for retail theft. Asset Protection reported that the stolen merchandise was worth $113.55. A smoking device with burnt marajuna was also found in Longcoy’s purse.
Longcoy faces charges of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and summary retail theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Retail theft
A Milan man faces retail theft charges after a theft occurred at the Athens Township Walmart on July 1.
Athens Township police identified the man as 22-year-old Josiah Louis Allen. According to the police, the Walmart asset protection detailed a theft involving an unidentified man removing contents from a package of Trojan condoms and leaving the store without paying for them. The total retail cost of the stolen items was $7.98. A criminal history check showed that Allen had previously been charged with retail theft in 2019, making the newest offense a misdemeanor, and after the last incident Allen signed a trespass notice advising him he was prohibited from entering Walmart.
Allen faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft and summary defiantly trespassing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
A Waverly man faces disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges after an altercation occurred on July 3.
The man was identified as 27-year-old Nicholas James Bostwick. According the Sayre Borough Police the fight occurred at a local restaurant in which Bostwick and his girlfriend got into a fight with the owner after they attempted to have Bostwick’s vehicle towed from the parking lot. A witness gave a statement that Bostwick and his girlfriend beat up a man and both were uncontrollable. Upon arriving on the scene the officers were forced to use a taser and two sets of handcuffs had to be applied.
Bostwick faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.
Stolen property and retail theft
A Gillett man faces stolen property and retail theft charges after a theft at the Athens Township Walmart on May 3.
The man was identified as 19-year-old Michael Edward Barrett. According to the Athens Township Police on May 13, the asset protection agency dropped off a packet while investigating a different incident they found another retail theft that occurred on May 3. According to the asset protection Barret failed to scan items at the self-checkout registers valued at $21.30.
Barrett faces charges of misdemeanor receiving stolen property and summary retail theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
