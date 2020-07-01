NICHOLS — The Kirby Band resumed rehearsals on Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at the Kirby Band Rehearsal Hall, formerly the old Asbury Church on W. River Road in Nichols, N.Y.
The rehearsals will continue on Monday evenings and will be held outdoors. New members are welcome. New members should have at least a high school playing level ability.
The Kirby Band plays parades and concerts throughout the Twin Tiers. However, many of the parades and concerts from May, June, and July were canceled due to the pandemic.
“Hopefully, parades and concerts scheduled for the late summer will be able to be held,” a press release from the band said.
The Nichols-based Kirby Band is comprised of volunteer musicians from all walks of life from throughout the Twin Tiers. The director of the Kirby Band is Amanda Smith. The band invites area musicians to attend its Monday evening rehearsals. No auditions are required.
A dance band, “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” is also part of the Kirby Band. For directions to the Asbury Church or for further information on rehearsals, persons should contact Jon Allen (570-886-0229) or Janine Callear (570-888-6092). To book a performance of the Kirby Band or “Ain’t Misbehavin’” for the 2020 season, contact Sandra Ridley, Business Manager, at 607-342-6340 or by email kirbyband1876@yahoo.com.
Persons can also visit the Kirby Band webpage at www.kirbyband.com. The Kirby Band is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.