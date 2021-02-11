Epiphany School enjoying 'Krazy Maze' thanks to grant from CFTT

SAYRE — As Epiphany School celebrates Catholic Schools Week, they focus on the positives and give thanks for God’s blessings.
A year ago Epiphany School was the recipient of a grant in the amount of $645 to support the purchase of the “Krazy Maze,” a sensory maze for children of all ages. This project was funded by a grant from Tioga Tae Kwon Do Academic Fund of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, made possible by generous donors since 2003.
The Krazy Maze was installed in the Epiphany School gymnasium in March 2020. Due to the COVID shutdown, the “Krazy Maze” was left to wait for Pennsylvania schools to reopen. Epiphany School reopened for in-person instruction in August 2020 and students were introduced to the “Krazy Maze”.
The “Krazy Maze” can improve the development of motor skills and assist children with calming or alerting type strategies. It has been a great resource for burning energy during inside recess. It can also be used as an incentive for behavior plans.
The Maze has been a blessing for the students at Epiphany School during this difficult time of social distancing. The students are able to benefit from working through the maze while following the CDC and school guidelines for Social Distancing and Exercise. The Maze allows them to still exercise daily no matter the weather conditions.
Through the Maze’s challenges, Epiphany students are developing both gross motor skills and visual motor skills. Epiphany School is very thankful to Tioga Tae Kwon Do Academic Fund of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers for their generous donation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.