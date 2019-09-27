Bad Checks
ATHENS — A Holly, New York man is facing charges of issuing bad checks and theft by deception following an incident that occurred at Agway between Aug. 9 and Aug. 13.
According to police, Colton James Palmer, 25, had paid for products from the store with two checks that had bounced.
Palmer was issued a summons, and will answer to the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 29.
Burglary
TOWANDA — An Athens man is facing charges of burglary and criminal trespass following an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Aug. 31.
According to police, Lloyd Edward Walters, 38, had unlawfully entered a residence on York Avenue.
Walters was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on $10,000 straight bail, and will answer to the above charges on Oct. 2.
Terroristic Threats
SAYRE — An Athens man is facing charges following incidents that occurred in Sayre and Towanda boroughs earlier this month.
According to police, John Irving Benting, 43, was charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass following an incident that occurred at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Following a separate incident that occurred in Towanda Borough, Benting was charged with one count of terroristic threat.
Benting was arraigned on $10,000 bail and will answer the above charges at a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on Oct. 2.
Theft
SAYRE — A Sayre woman is facing charges of theft, identity theft and forgery following incidents that occurred at Smokin’ Joes in August.
According to police, Melissa Adams, 41, had unlawfully issued checks and had stolen lottery tickets.
Adams was arraigned on $50,000 bail and will answer the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 8.
