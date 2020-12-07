All three counties in the Morning Times’ coverage area have reported deaths related to the COVID-19 virus since Friday.
Tioga County reported two additional deaths related to the virus on Monday.
“With great sadness, Tioga County Chairwoman (Martha) Sauerbrey reports the loss of two additional lives and expresses our sincere sympathy to the families and friends,” a press release said. “Chair Sauerbrey reports these two new deaths are from non-nursing homes. The increases continue to be through community spread. Everyone is encouraged to continue wearing masks and social distancing.”
The county, which has had 64 residents die due to complications from the virus, added 50 cases since Friday, bringing its total to 1,285 since March.
There are currently 183 active cases, while 1,038 individuals have recovered and 496 residents are in mandatory quarantine at this time.
Chemung County also reported an additional death in recent days. There have now been 47 deaths connected to the virus in the county.
The county has also reported 110 new cases since Friday and has now had 3,465 cases since March. Out of those cases, 149 are considered active, according to the county’s website.
There are currently 47 individuals hospitalized as they battle the virus and 3,269 county residents have recovered.
Bradford County reported its 44th death connected to the virus on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has also added 97 confirmed cases of COVID since Friday, bringing its total to 1,872. There are also 275 cases that are considered probable by the Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is now up to 386 confirmed cases after adding 17 since Friday. There are also 29 probable cases.
Athens (18810) added 10 cases and now has had 240 confirmed since March, with another 25 considered probable.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 124 (up 5)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 72 (up 3)
• Gillett — 133 (up 9)
• Milan — 36 (up 3)
• Monroeton — 49 (up 3)
• Rome — 56 (up 3)
• Towanda — 259 (up 15)
• Troy — 196 (up 7)
• Ulster — 80 (up 6)
• Wyalusing — 92 (up 9)
• Wysox — 29 (up 2)
