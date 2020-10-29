OWEGO — The COVID-19 virus has been connected to another death in Tioga County, according to a press release from Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
“With sympathy, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reports another life lost due to COVID-19 related illness. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this individual,” a press release issued on Wednesday said.
Tioga County is now up to 32 deaths connected to the virus.
The county has also added 28 cases of the virus over the last two days, bringing its total to 641.
There are 224 active cases, while 385 individuals have recovered and 571 people are currently in mandatory quarantine.
After adding 73 new cases on Wednesday, Chemung County is closing in on 2,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
There have been 1,929 cases and 679 of those are currently active.
The county is reporting 1,232 recoveries and 46 individuals are currently hospitalized as they fight the virus.
There have been 18 deaths connected to the virus in Chemung County.
