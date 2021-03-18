SAYRE — The Morning Times is pleased to welcome Erik Berggren to its editorial staff as a news reporter and weekend editor.
Erik is expected to graduate in May from Southern New Hampshire University, where he has studied English language and literature with an added focus on journalism and media.
In addition to his education, Erik has more than five years of experience in the newspaper industry. His most recent position was creative services assistant at The Daily Star in Oneonta, New York, but he has also held the positions of assistant editor at The Reporter in Delhi, New York and copy editor at The Tri-Town News in Sidney, New York.
“We are thrilled to have Erik join our editorial team. We believe he is a perfect fit for the Morning Times and he will be a great addition to our community,” Morning Times Managing Editor Pat McDonald said.
Erik will focus on covering Sayre Borough and the Sayre Area School District as well as the Village of Waverly and the Waverly Central School District. He will also be covering the Tioga Central School District and will be producing feature stories from all across the Morning Times coverage area.
Outside of work, Erik enjoys exploring the outdoors, reading novels, and watching sports — specially soccer, which he has also been known to play, coach and officiate.
If you have a story idea, feel free to reach out to him at erikb@morning-times.com or at 570-888-9643 ext. 231.
