UNICO makes donation to Waverly schools
UNICO president Chris Sisto (left) and UNICO Vise President John Martin (right), present Waverly School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles with a $350 check to support Waverly’s students with special needs.

 Morning Times Sports Department

WAVERLY — With a motto of “Service above Self” UNICO is the nation’s largest Italian-American service organization.

The Valley’s UNICO chapter, based in Sayre, has stepped up to support special needs students in the three Valley school districts for years. Even in the current environment, the local group stepped up to the plate, making a donation to Waverly schools at Tomasso’s Restaurant Wednesday night.

“It’s a phenomenal organization that consistently supports us and our children who need it most,” said Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles.

UNICO President Chris Sisto explained that the organization switches up its support every year among the three Valley schools.

“This year, Waverly was the recipient and we’re more than happy to give it to Eric,” Sisto said. “Especially in these times, everybody can use a little helping hand.”

