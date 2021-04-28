SAYRE — Two Owego men are in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after an April 17 traffic stop uncovered more than $12,500 in drugs.
Shortly before 9 p.m., Sayre Borough police pulled over a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe after they saw it traveling 45 mph on West Lockhart Street, a 25 mph zone, and then turning left onto North Keystone Avenue without a turn signal, according to court documents.
Police noted that there was a strong smell of unburned marijuana when the passenger, 32-year-old Herbert W. Truesdail, opened his door.
At Truesdail’s feet, police saw a large a large bag with uncapped hypodermic needles, a small baggie with powder residue, and another clear bag with a green leafy substance, police reported.
When Truesdail exited the vehicle, police found that he had been sitting on a bag with white powder and a few other small bags with pills in them. During a search while taking Truesdail into custody, police found a bag in his right front pocket with approximately 100 2 milligram alprazolam pills, a schedule four narcotic, a small bag with a green leafy substance, two THC vape pens, and additional unknown pills.
The driver, 33-year-old Philip J. Acciarito, was found with $1,925 in cash in his front pocket, and told police there were additional drugs in a black Puma bag in the car, according to court documents. After executing a search warrant on the car, police found 20.5 grams of powder cocaine, four bags of fentanyl with a combined weight of 18.45 grams, 15.5 grams of crack cocaine, 54.2 grams of methamphetamine, 19 60 milligram morphine sulphate pills, and 22 30 milligram oxycontin pills in the bag, which have an approximate street value of $12,500. Both the morphine sulphate and oxycontin pills are schedule two narcotics.
Acciarito and Truesdail were both charged with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered. Acciarito was also charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and sent to jail, where Acciarito remains on $100,000 bail and Truesdail sits on $85,000 bail. Their preliminary hearings were scheduled for Tuesday.
