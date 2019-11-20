EAST SMITHFIELD — As we enter the months of November and December, the winter weather can be a challenge in completing exterior portions of a construction project, such as Animal Care Sanctuary’s new dog kennel facility. November and December can be mild without any extreme weather events, or we can experience rain and snow events, which can interrupt the normal process of completing exterior facade finishes.
The good news is that the building envelope is complete enough where the interior partitions can continue without a concern for the changeable weather.
Currently, the general contractor is finishing up interior block masonry work and interior stud partitions in the Veterinary Clinic.
The electrical contractor is busy running electrical wiring throughout the building and setting up the new electrical service.
Ductwork for heating and cooling will be installed soon with the equipment to follow.
Exterior finish will continue as weather allows and if weather becomes severe, some exterior work may be postponed until Spring.
We are meeting with many of you in regard to helping with our capital campaign to raise the funds needed to complete the project.
If you are interested in any naming opportunities please let us know at 570-596-2200. We want all of you to be included in this long awaited new kennel and clinic to help save more lives.
