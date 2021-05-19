ATHENS BOROUGH — Two of the three Republican spots on November’s general election ballot for Athens Borough Council were decided during Tuesday night’s primary, but one is still up for grabs.
JoAnne Polzella led all candidates with 183 votes (30.40 percent) and Anthony Smith was second with 149 votes as they guaranteed themselves a spot in the general election.
However, both newcomer Pat Cotton and incumbent Jeff Nason received 126 votes. The winner will likely be decided by the luck of the draw in the coming days, but that was not confirmed with the Bradford County Elections Office before deadline.
On the Democratic side, incumbents Matt Patton (110 votes) and Sharon Sporn (106 votes) will appear on the November ballot as they were the only two running for three spots.
Athens voters will have five candidates to choose from as they elect three council members in the fall.
In the Republican primary for Athens Borough Mayor, incumbent Francis “Skip” Roupp held off challenger and former council president Bill Cotton 166-74.
There were no Democrats running but 67 write-in votes were cast on that ticket. If Cotton wins the majority of those, he could choose to run in the general election.
Paul Gilbert, who was running unopposed, will remain as tax collector for the borough after receiving 237 votes in the Republican primary.
