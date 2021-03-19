ATHENS — The Valley Playland rebuild project, which was originally set to take place in September of last year, has updated construction dates of May 18 through May 23. The project has been rescheduled multiple times due to COVID-19 related roadblocks, but fundraising has continued throughout the intervening months.
According to Lori Unger, president of the Friends of the Valley Playground, the project is down to only needing about $15,000 in monetary donations. There is also still a need for more volunteers to actually complete the rebuild, which remains entirely volunteer based.
Two consultants from Play By Design in Ithaca, N.Y.—a company that specializes in playgrounds—will oversee the project to ensure that everything it assembled and installed correctly and safely.
“Part of the deal is that we have to provide lodging for [the consultants],” said Unger, who is hopeful that they will find a hotel to donate rooms during the week of the build.
Food for the workers is also listed among the projects remaining needs, as throughout the build there will be about 15 shifts consisting of approximately 25 to 30 volunteers each.
“We’re looking for local businesses to step up and sponsor a meal, or sponsor a whole day,” said Unger. “We’ll also accept gift cards from local establishments. If we got two or three gift cards from Original Italian Pizza, for example, that would cover a meal.”
She went on to say that they are also looking for donations of drinks, such as coffee and bottles of water. While the meals and refreshments are primarily being requested from local restaurants, individuals who wish to help fill this need may choose to donate gift certificates.
A price list of the purchased playground equipment is available for anyone interested in covering the costs of a specific piece.
“Say you have a loved one maybe that you wanna do a little memorial for,” said Unger. “You could pick out a slide or a piece of equipment and we would have a plaque put on the piece of equipment in their memory.”
An email list has been established for volunteers and anyone else interested in receiving updates on the project. Unger expressed that the email list is a great tool for people who are thinking about volunteering but want some additional information beforehand.
“There’s pretty much a job for anyone to do,” said Unger, indicating that in addition to building the playground they will need people to sit at the check in tables and serve food.
“COVID is obviously the big elephant in the room,” Unger concluded, who wanted to assure everyone that all the appropriate measures are being taken to stay safe and healthy during the construction.
“We will be providing masks to the volunteers [and] the food will be pre-packaged.”
Anyone interested in donating funds, volunteering time, or joining the email list should contact the Friends of the Valley Playland at friendsofthevalleyplayland@gmail.com or call Lori Unger at 717-433-0439
