The Spencer-Van Etten School Board voted to eliminate one Pre-K class through at least January during its meeting on Thursday evening.
The district chose to eliminate the Pre-K program for three-year-olds, while the four-year-old Pre-K program will remain in place.
Members of the public and the Spencer-Van Etten Teachers Association were present to ask the board to reconsider, citing the importance of Pre-K to a child’s development.
“Early education is so important to kids because most of their brain development happens before the age of five,” Pre-K teacher Krista Williams said. “There’s a lot of work with their executive functioning skills that needs to happen in order for their brains to make those neurological connections and build them to their maximum potential for the biological nature of that child.”
“If you can hit that before the age of five, they will be more successful later on because their brain has fully developed,” she added.
Williams, along with other speakers also discussed the importance of socialization.
“Not only are we losing a partnership between parents and teachers in our community, we are also losing an area of socialization for young, early learners,” Williams said.
According to the board, the decision was made due to funding constraints after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cut state education aid by 20 percent.
Treasurer Jennifer Morris said the district will fall $112,000 short of being able to operate the class.
That figure is only a portion of the district’s $3.5 million deficit.
Pre-K enrollment is also lower than in recent years, which elementary school secretary Amy Bishop blamed on the hybrid learning model being used by the district, saying attending school only two days each week was not conducive to parents.
The hybrid learning plan allows students to attend school two days each week, while participating in digital remote learning on the other two days.
One group of students will attend school on Mondays and Thursdays, while the other attends on Tuesdays and Fridays. Buildings will be closed on Wednesdays for cleaning.
The district’s orientation day for pre-k, kindergarten, fifth grade and ninth grade students will be on September 11, with the entire first group of students returning on September 14.
