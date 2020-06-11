The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Chemung County increased to 112 on Wednesday, according to the county website.
However, only two of those cases remain active, as 107 people have recovered and three people have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
In Tioga County, the number of positive cases remained at 145, with a death toll of 24, according to a press release.
All but two of the deaths are confirmed to have ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly, according to Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Tioga County has also seen 100 recoveries, including 39 at Elderwood.
Over 401,000 people in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 30,000 people have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County remained at 48.
The death toll related to the virus in Bradford County is three.
Sayre has the most cases, with 20.
Statewide, nearly 77,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 cases, and the death toll recently surpassed 6,000. Approximate 71 percent of cases in Pennsylvania have resulted in recoveries.
The Pennsylvania State Legislature recently passed a bill declaring the Declaration of Disaster to be over, but Gov. Wolf does not plan to sign it. A court battle over the bill is likely to occur.
