WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees recently voted to set another public hearing to once again move forward with extensive parking changes throughout the village.
That public hearing is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
Specifically, the proposed law states that no parking would be allowed on the following portions of these roadways:
• The west side of Pine Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Orange Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of Cadwell Avenue from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Florence Street.
• The west side of Clark Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street. However, there would also be no parking allowed on the east side on Clark Steet from that intersection going 90 feet north, and no parking on the east side going south 90 feet from Clinton Avenue.
• The east side of Fulton Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Waverly Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of Ball Street from Chemung to Spring Streets. Additionally, no parking will be allowed on the west side of Ball Street from Spring Street to the end of the street.
• The east side of Lincoln Street from Chemung to Spring Streets.
• The south side of the entire length of Florence Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Blizzard Street.
• The north side of the entire length of Park Place.
• The east side of the entire length of Wilbur Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Clinton Avenue.
• The east side of Center Street from Chemung to Spring Street.
• The east side of Orchard Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Liberty Street.
• The north side of Providence Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• The north side of Elm Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• Both sides of Ithaca Street between Chemung and Spaulding streets.
• The east side of Elliot Street from Chemung to Spring Street.
The board voted 4-1 to set public hearing. Mayor Patrick Ayres and trustees Charlie Havens, Jerry Sinsabaugh and Andrew Aronstam voted in favor the measure, while Steve Burlingame issued the lone “no” vote. Trustee Kevin Sweeney was absent for that part of the meeting.
The board also discussed the issue of putting up “no parking” signs where needed in light of the new law, should it pass. Attorney Betty Keene explained that if the board wished to allow for space for corners, then “no parking from here to corner” signs should be erected 30 feet from the intersections.
While many streets already have those signs, new ones may need to be ordered and existing ones may need to be readjusted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.