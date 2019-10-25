Teachers within the kindergarten through 12th grade system, like any other profession, need time off for a wide variety of reasons.
Usually, these absences don’t amount to any significant adverse impacts on school operations or student performance — unless a district struggles to fill those vacancies.
As substitute teacher fill rates are chronically sub-par, strain bears down on other school staff and the quality of student learning can degrade.
A recent survey of Valley school districts revealed that it may be more of a problem on the Pennsylvania side of the border, though it is worth noting that local school districts report similar teacher absentee rates at less than half the national and state averages.
The national average for teacher absenteeism is 28 percent, while Pennsylvania’s average is 34 percent and New York’s average is 27 percent.
Those figures come from the federal Office of Civil Rights, which collects and compiles data on the subject.
In the Athens Area School District, Superintendent Craig Stage says the district’s teacher absence rate is typically less than 10 percent.
“We average on a daily basis, 12 to 15 teachers out,” said Stage. “Some days it’s greater and some days it’s less, but that’s just our average. The absence rate is an issue on its own, but the fill rate is what has me upset because we’ve asked ESS to fill our absences.”
“We’re around 90 to 95 percent attendance, but we have 159 staff, (so) 10 percent is 15 people — that’s still significant to fill,” he continued.
Stage said the district’s fill rate ranges from a low of 38 percent and a high of 70 percent.
“We’re either getting three out of 10, or seven out of 10 filled each day,” he explained. “But, we’re still running at a deficit.”
In a recent school board meeting, Stage noted that he had shared his frustrations with ESS — formerly known as Source4Teachers — and said the company is trying to make some changes.
“We still want to point out that there’s a severe shortage,” he said. “We agreed to 12 building-based subs, and currently, there’s two.”
Additionally, Stage explained that the district has been told there is a “long list” of eligible substitutes available for the district.
“We only have 10,” he said. “I’m challenging ESS to correct what we believe is not being a quality provider of service immediately.”
None of the fill rates are adequate, Stage added.
In essentially the same boat as AASD is the Sayre Area School District, which also contracts with ESS. Both districts entered agreements with the company in the 2014-2015 school year.
“(Our) district ran at an absenteeism rate of 9.28 percent for the 2018-2019 school year, down from 10.66 percent the prior year,” explained SASD Business Manager Barry Claypool. “The majority of the time off is sick/personal time, but it also includes items such as ‘other.’”
Claypool qualified “other” as an instance when a teacher is working, but doing something outside of the school — such as when the band/chorus visit area nursing homes to play/sing, or conferences, union days.
He also noted that teachers accrue time for covering other teachers’ classes when absent and not covered by a substitute.
“That builds up and they can take days off,” he said.
“Our main issue with substitutes is that ESS has been unable to fill our vacancies with any regularity,” Claypool said. “Since the beginning of school, ESS has been unable to fill 99 absences during the 35 days school has been in session.”
“This means there are roughly three teachers that have no substitute coverage every day, which can inhibit our ability to provide a quality educational experience to the students of the district,” he explained.
He noted the district budgeted $220,000 this school year for substitute staff.
In New York, the Waverly Central School District and Tioga Central School Districts do not report the same struggles with filling vacancies, though their teacher absenteeism rates remain low.
WCSD Superintendent Eric Knolles noted that last year’s absence rate was 4.8 percent.
“We do sometimes have trouble filling subs when we have large professional development seminars going on, or a major initiative,” Knolles said. “Our clerical and admin work very hard to make sure our positions are full.”
At Tioga Central, Superintendent David Hamilton said they are “fortunate to have very low staff absenteeism.”
“Our teachers and support staff are very dedicated to the students and do whatever is necessary to be here every day,” Hamilton explained. “We do have a small group of substitutes who we call upon for the occasional absence.”
“But because of that small pool, we do have difficulty when there is large staff training or a major conference where multiple teachers are out it on the same day and we need a larger total number of people to substitute in the classrooms,” he said.
“That’s why we try to limit our training to conference days as much as possible,” Hamilton continued. “This is also true of substitute bus drivers who are in short supply throughout the state.”
ESS did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.
