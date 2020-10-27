Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman recently reported that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Richard T. Lane, 25, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 10, 2019.
Angelina R. Hilton, 26, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $2250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department and Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hilton for the offenses occurring on May 15, 2020, and June 13, 2020.
Katrina M. Owen, 30, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Owen following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on May 20, 2020.
Noah T. Ackley, 22, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor.
Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Ackley for the offense occurring on February 8, 2020.
Raegan E. Maricle, 19, of Norwich, N.Y., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Maricle for the offense occurring on July 20, 2020.
