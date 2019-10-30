OWEGO — Throughout the first three days of early voting in Tioga County, less than 100 residents cast their vote.
Tioga County Republican Election Commissioner Bernadette Toombs said “it’s been slow and steady,” and noted there was no outlook on whether voters would embrace the additional eight days of open polls.
Toombs said that out of the county’s 30,000 registered voters, 41 voted on Saturday; 17 on Sunday and 34 on Monday. Numbers were not available for Tuesday.
The county’s single polling location leading up to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5 is located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego — the county’s social services building.
Early voters enter through the main entrance and pass through a metal detector and security. Then, a guard unlocks a secure door which leads down a long hallway.
Instead of signing the traditional paper voter roll book, voters sign a digital screen on the new electronic poll books, which then prints a receipt showing that individual’s registration information.
Once verified, voters are presented with their particular district ballot.
After the ballot is filled out, voters place it into the electronic reader as before.
Regarding the new poll books, Toombs said “they have been working very smoothly. The (election) inspectors trained last week and have quickly adapted to them.”
“It might actually speed up the process,” she added.
