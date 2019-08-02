Austin T. Gowin, Alyxzandria Gowin, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Citizens and Northern Bank for property in Albany Township for $1.
John Bruce Kirby Jr. Executor and Kenneth Miller Estate to Kenneth L. Nero for property in Ridgebury Township for $17,000.
Velda M. Johnson to Cody A. Souder of Standing Stone Township for $157,870.
Nina Miller to Brianna L. Erdmann for property in Troy Borough for $155,000.
Martin R. Jones and United States Marshall to John Kuhn for property in Athens Township for $60,500.
Scott D. Morgan and Pamela L. Morgan to Thomas F. Lynch and Mary L. Lynch for property in Ridgebury Township for $157,700.
Bessie A. Porter Estate, Thomas E. Hall Administrator and Bessie Porter Estate (AKA) to Jesseca Ferreri for property in Litchfield Township for $22,000.
Daniel E. Matarozzi Revocable Living Trust and Sharon M. Hawley Revocable Living Trust to Daniel E. Matarozzi Revocable Living Trust and Sharon M. Hawley Revocable Living Trust for property in Warren Township for $1.
Marcella J. Beardsley and Robert A. Beardsley to Chad Johnson for property in Litchfield Township for $106,000.
Joshua R. Hollar and Ashley L. Hollar to Corey L. Wilson for property in Wells Township for $265,000.
Susan J. Rogers Estate and Robert Ackley Executor to Brian M. Haynes and Amy Leslie for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $155,000.
Denny M. Slater and Candance M. Slater to Denny M. Slater for property in Sheshequin Township for $31,000.
James L. Crawn Jr. and Dana A. Crawn to Shane Fissler for property in LeRaysville Borough for $150,000.
Community Independent Bible Church and Warren Center Independent Bible Church (FKA) to James L. Chaffee and Kelly Chaffee for property in Warren Township for $150,000.
Kelly Chaffee and James Chaffee to Lawton G. Spencer and Stephanie Krukowski for property in Asylum Township for $129,000.
George Tunstall to Raymond M. White and Deborah J. White of Towanda Township for $90,000.
Thomas P. Stein and Linda M. Stein to Brian M. Rogan and Lara N. Rogan for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $221,000.
Mary Ann H. Shaw to Panagiotis P. Paxos for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Lewann D. Neifert to Raymond J. Harrington for property in Canton Township for $135,000.
