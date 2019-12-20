NICHOLS — A pair of solar farms have been proposed in the Town of Nichols, which could potentially generate over $27,000 in new revenue.
That payment-in-lieu-of-tax figure would be divided among the town, the county and the Oswego Apalachin Central School District.
A 4 megawatt solar voltaic array located on Hunt Creek Road would generate $14,000 in the first year of the PILOT, escalating to $17,244 in year 15.
A 3.8 megawatt solar voltaic array located on Smith Creek Road would generate $13,300 in the first year of the PILOT, escalating to $16,382 in year 15.
If a 30-year PILOT were agreed upon, the figures could climb to $21,559 and $20,481, respectively.
County Economic Development and Planning Director LeeAnn Tinney explained that the town would collect the annual payment and be responsible for administering disbursement, sending portions out to the county and OACSD.
It would be up to the town to negotiate those percentages, she added.
The assessment of the project is based on $3,500 per megawatt.
Town board members asked about the assessment process.
“The best way we’ve been able to assign as an assessed value is what the company is willing to pay per megawatt,” Tinney said. “We have had virtually no guidance from the state on the assessment process (for solar farms).”
She explained that the figure is essentially an agreement between the taxing entities and the solar company.
“If you charge $6,000 per megawatt, that might be too much for them to make a return on their investment,” said Tinney. “We’re finding the range between $3,500 to $4,500.”
“How much would they be paying if there was no PILOT?” asked Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert.
“Zero,” Tinney said.
“We were going to take a long-term loan on the project, and once it is built, it’s a very low-risk asset,” said Dan Watson of Lodestar Energy. “That’s why we can deliver energy so cost effectively — because it’s low risk and it’s low cost of capital. But, in order to do that, you need long-term certainty about pretty much everything.”
Watson noted that studies are done on how much sun a location would get, warranties for panels are for 20 years, and that property taxes need to be well-known.
Real Property Tax Law gives the county, town or school district as the taxing authority the ability to require the company to enter into a PILOT, town attorney Bill Graves said.
“It should not be considered something that’s there out of the goodness of someone’s heart,” Graves continued. “It’s there in the law that you can require that agreement in order to circumvent that real property tax exemption.”
If the municipality has not enacted a local law to opt out of the exemption, then the exemption would otherwise apply because the solar company is locked in to an agreement presumably with the utilities provider, Graves said.
The municipality can require the PILOT to receive the benefit that they would have otherwise had if they did opt out of the exemption, he continued.
“What the law says is that you can not require PILOT payments in excess of what you would obtain in terms of real tax attributable to the increase in value of the property,” Graves explained.
“But, (Tinney) is saying there is no increase in the value of the property,” said board member Bill Middleton. “But, there has to be an increase in value because all that equipment is sitting on top of it.”
“That’s a fair point,” Graves replied. “There’s no set formula. It’s a theoretical exercise to a certain degree. What would a new assessment be for this property?”
Tinney noted that tax assessors do not have any guidance for how to determine the value of these kinds of properties.
Engelbert asked whether the project is funded through private investment, or whether it is subsidized by federal or state funds.
Watson said it is private investment, but the company receives federal and state tax credits after the project is completed.
He said the credits amount to 17 cents per watt.
Being that this proposal is a total of 7.8 megawatts, that would equate to roughly $1.32 million.
Watson said solar projects typically take between 12 to 15 years before they “break even.”
Tinney emphasized that the proposal is in draft phase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.