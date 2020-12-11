Bradford County has lost two more residents due to complications from the COVID-19 virus over the last two days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county is now up to 46 deaths connected to the coronavirus.
Bradford County has also added 72 confirmed cases of the virus since Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,978 since March. There are also 310 cases that are considered probable by the Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is now up to 407 confirmed cases of the virus after adding nine cases over the last two days. The DOH also reported that an additional 32 cases are considered probable.
Athens (18810) added nine cases since Tuesday, bringing its total to 251 cases. There are also 27 probable cases in the Athens area.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 141 (up 15)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 77 (up 3)
• Gillett — 135 (up 2)
• Milan — 39 (up 1)
• Monroeton — 53 (up 3)
• Rome — 57 (up 1)
• Towanda — 273 (up 10)
• Troy — 205 (up 7)
• Ulster — 83 (up 2)
• Wyalusing — 92 (no change)
• Wysox — 30 (up 1)
Across the border in New York, Tioga County has added 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday. There have now been 1,334 cases of the virus since March.
The death toll related to the virus in Tioga County remained at 64 over the last two days.
There are currently 182 active cases and 494 individuals are in mandatory quarantine at this time. The county also reported 1,088 recoveries.
“Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman (Martha) Sauerbrey reports increases continue to come from community spread throughout the entire county. (We) continue to encourage wearing masks, social distancing and remain home if you are sick or have symptoms. Waverly remains designated as a “Yellow Zone” by New York State,” a press release from Tioga County said.
In Chemung County, there were 85 new cases reported over the past two days, bringing the county’s total to 3,616.
There are 126 active cases and 37 Chemung County residents are currently in the hospital as they battle the virus. The county also reported that 3,440 individuals have recovered.
The county has lost 50 residents due to complications from the virus.
