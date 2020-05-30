TOWANDA — As Bradford County prepares to enter the “green phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, the county commissioners met to discuss what that means moving forward.
Businesses such as salons and barber shops will be able to operate by appointment only. Restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity, provided there is six feet in between parties.
The commissioners had previously passed a resolution stating that they would not use county funds to prosecute businesses that opened prematurely.
Chairman Daryl Miller re-read the resolution during Thursday’s meeting in response to a State Police commander who called the commissioners’ decision making “reckless,” affirming that they passed the resolution in defense of the Constitution.
“I do take issue with this governor and what he’s done,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “You take the call from a crying business, some business owner that isn’t going to make it. That’s their whole livelihood. That’s their family livelihood.”
McLinko cited the founding fathers while defending his position, and urged people to read the Declaration of Independence.
“When you see that, that was disobedience,” he said. “That was questioning the king. When you go and read that, it rings clear today what Thomas Jefferson wrote all those years ago. We cannot just stand and not question our government.”
He also encouraged people not to be angry with the local government, but with China, where the coronavirus reportedly originated.
“Once again, I wish the anger would stop being focused toward people like us, and focused to the Chinese Communist Party, who released this horrible virus that has killed over 100,000 Americans,” he said. “That’s where this anger needs to go. People need not forget it.”
As the risk from COVID-19 has mitigated, the county has applied for $161,000 in funds from the Community Development Block Grant, designed to aid businesses struggling during the pandemic. It is not yet known when those funds will become available, but Miller anticipates the money being provided initially by the country, and then be reimbursed with the state federal funds in order to distribute the money as soon as possible.
“(Then) we can get it in the hands of these businesses who are struggling phenomenally just to try to keep their head above water and stay afloat because of this shutdown and the unbelievable negative effects this is having on local small businesses all around our county,” Miller said.
Only businesses that have not yet received aid will be eligible for this round of funding.
While even operating at a limited capacity will greatly help some businesses, organizations who make a large portion of their money through carnivals and fairs are less than thrilled with the phased reopening, as it only allows for a maximum of 250 people at a gathering.
“If we’re going into this green phase, that’s not good news for us,” Troy Fair Board Director David Rockwell said.
McLinko and Miller echoed this frustration, and called for more information from the state.
“We’re asking people to base their lives, their livelihoods, their businesses on information that we ask ‘What does it really mean?,’” Miller said.
One thing the commissioners did agree with was the State’s decision to continue to prohibit visits to nursing homes.
“We need to focus on the people who are vulnerable to protect them,” McLinko said.
Miller said that while the risks of COVID-19 should not be ignored, he is confident in the county’s ability to return to normal soon.
“We know that we can do this and do it in a safe manner,” he said.
