ELMIRA — In an effort to prepare for the possible arrival of the novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — Chemung County officials announced during a press conference Wednesday that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday in Horseheads has been canceled and that residents are being asked to not visit the Chemung County Nursing Facility.
County Executive Christopher Moss was joined by County Health Director Pete Buzzetti and Chemung County Nursing Facility Director Michael Youmans in an attempt to assuage public concern.
“We are lucky enough to have no confirmed cases in Chemung County. There is a lot of planning going on behind the scenes … there is no need to panic at this point, we are aware of what is going on Downstate and we are staying prepared,” said Buzzetti.
Along with postponing the parade, Moss said he the county is asking local businesses who were planning on hold St. Patrick’s Day events to reconsider.
“We can only make recommendations (to local businesses), nothing is mandatory at this time,” Moss said.
As it currently stands, Youmans said he is recommending that people do not visit loved ones at the county nursing facility. For those who do choose to visit a loved one at the nursing facility, Youmans said to be aware that they will be screened for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter.
“I would encourage you to avoid entering while I don’t want to discourage people from visiting loved ones, it is important to protect a vulnerable population,” Youmans said.
Youmans added that regardless of what nursing facility or medical facility you are visiting that you should call in advance before visiting someone.
“This is a fluid situation,” Youmans said.
Moss said that the appropriate county officials are working hard to ensure that communication lines are established and open between local agencies, counties, the state and federal government.
“We have no confirmed cases, that doesn’t mean we don’t have to plan for when that day occurs,” Moss said.
COVID-19 is a respiratory virus from which those with underlying respiratory symptoms or advanced age are especially susceptible. Established as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, roughly 115,000 people worldwide have been confirmed with having the virus as of Wednesday, resulting in roughly 4,000 deaths.
In New York alone, there have been over 100 confirmed cases and includes a recently established containment area in New Rochelle after one person inadvertently infected at least 50 people.
According to medical professionals, it is recommended that people stay away from crowded areas, keep their hands and face clean through the use of soap and water, and refrain from touching areas of the face such as the nose, mouth and eyes. For those seeking more information visit the Chemung County website at www.chemungcountyny.gov.
