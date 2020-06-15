MANSFIELD — Mansfield University is one of five student teams to advance to the national CSBS Community Bank Case Study Competition.
The team includes Sarah Hart (Wellsboro, Pa.), Anthony Mastroianni (Tunkhannock, Pa.), Abigail Welch (Mansfield, Pa.), and Seungho Lee (Millerton, Pa.) and is advised by business administration faculty Atika Benaddi, Xiaoxuan Ji, and Xia Zhou. The team worked closely with C&N Bank on the case.
In its sixth year, the competition is open to undergraduate students in all fields of study as an opportunity to gain valuable first-hand knowledge of the banking industry. This year’s competition examines the impact of the Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering (BSA- AML) requirements on community banks.
The team finalists are Mansfield University, Purdue University, Mississippi State University, James Madison University, and Concordia College. The top three scoring student teams from the final round of judging will be announced on June 18.
“I am extremely proud of our students,” said Benaddi. “They worked really hard on this case during the times of the pandemic and final exams. I am so looking forward to the final round.”
The teams advancing to the final round were chosen from a pool of 37 student teams representing 33 colleges and universities. Mansfield University emerged as the top participating team from Pennsylvania in a field that included Penn State University, Kutztown University, DeSales University, Grove City College, Muhlenberg College, Rosemont College, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Ursinus College, and York College.
“These five student teams have shown an incredible amount of insight into the impact of BSA-AML, which is particularly impressive given the pandemic,” said CSBS Senior Executive Vice President Michael L. Stevens. “Choosing the top three teams will be a challenge.”
Learn more about business administration at Mansfield University at mansfield.edu/business-administration.
Mansfield University is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). For more information visit mansfield.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.