CANDOR — A Monday night crash has claimed the life of a Nichols teenager, according to a press release from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the press release, a 2003 Toyota Camry was travelling south on Park Settlement Road in the Town of Candor when it went off the westerly side of the roadway where it overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at approximately 9:59 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the operator of the vehicle, Jacob B. Rogers, 16, of Nichols, was found to be deceased in the vehicle.

The only passenger of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Owego Police Department, New York State Police, Candor Fire Department, Weltonville Fire Department, Candor E.M.S., Guthrie Air-Med and Tioga County Hazardous Material Response Team

“The investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit is ongoing at this time,” the press release said.

