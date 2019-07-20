NICHOLS — Tioga Downs Casino and Resort opened its newest entertainment on Friday: sports betting.
In January, the New York Gaming Commission approved legal sports betting and began the process of prime rules and regulations.
Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs and various other casinos and resorts, made the decision to develop FanDuel Sportsbook, a sports betting agency, in Nichols because he was familiar with the agency. Gural had established FanDuel Sportsbook in his Meadowlands casino in New Jersey.
“They brought all of the supervisors and everybody out to the Meadowlands, so we could train with them because their systems are very similar to the ones we use. Obviously, with regulation and things like that there is some difference,” Jessica Murtha, a sportsbook supervisor, said. “Everybody with FanDuel, they’ve gotten us trained up to really understand the systems we’re using and the processes and why they’re important.”
On Wednesday, Tioga Downs opened the FanDuel area for a soft opening and to “show off the labors of everybody.” On Friday, the casino held its official ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We’re excited to get people in here and have them start getting excited about it too. I think a lot of people have been anticipating this opening, whereas this is the first of its kind in New York State,” Murtha commented.
Presently, the FanDuel section of the casino includes tellers to place bets and self-service kiosks to place bets on games. Mobile betting is not legal yet in New York, but it hasn’t been outright dismissed for the future.
“(The kiosks) really easy to scroll through and take a look at, and they’re really great especially if you are really looking to take your time and think about. A lot of this is going to be new to people, so something like that is really great,” Murtha said.
Murtha stated that the tellers and supervisors behind the counter will take any questions and will help guests walkthrough how sports betting works. If a guest has a winning ticket, the teller counter is where they can cash it in.
“There will always be people around to ask questions, so regardless of where you are, we’ve got you,” Murtha said.
While FanDuel has only been open for a day, Murtha and the other supervisors have seen a lot of people “poke their heads in and ask questions.”
“I don’t think they could have placed it any better then they did,” Murtha said. “Something like this is, I think, is an added level to make sure there’s something for everybody.”
Looking ahead, FanDuel and its team are looking forward to creating an friendly and welcoming community to guests while waiting for football season.
Murtha expressed relief knowing that the supervisors and workers with FanDuel would be able to work out some growing pains before football season.
“I think we’re going to see a lot of people flooding in here tonight, but I don’t think that will even pale in comparison to what football season is going to look like,” Murtha said. “I think that we’re all sitting here trying to prepare ourselves. I don’t know if there’s such a thing as being too prepared for football season.”
Murtha is confident that they will be prepared for football season with the few weeks before the season starts to work out any issues or problems that pop up.
“We will know a lot of the kinks and things like that. We’ll know the computer systems like the back of our hands. We’ll know all the lingo,” Murtha said. “We’re all still learning together. There are a lot of things — and I think this is true with just about any job out there — you don’t know until you know and until you do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.