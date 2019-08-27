NICHOLS — The Kirby Band is pleased to announce that a fifth concert has been added to the August concert series in Nichols.
The fifth concert will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Nichols United Methodist Church. The concert will feature “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a ten-piece dance band which is an affiliate of the Kirby Band. The concert will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and refreshments will be available for purchase.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’” was formed in late 2014 and had its first performance in April, 2015. It is a dance band that plays a wide variety of musical styles, including big band, jazz, pop, rock, and polka. The band is made up of musicians from the Twin Tiers of New York and Pennsylvania who enjoy making music together.
The band’s current schedule includes nursing/retirement homes and summer park series performances. “Ain’t Misbehavin’” is available to play at dances, parties, nursing/retirement centers, and community centers. To schedule a performance, contact Laurie Holdridge at (607) 217-7553 or Janine Callear at (570) 888-6092.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’” is affiliated with the Kirby Band of Nichols, NY. The band rehearses at the Kirby Band building in Nichols. For more information about “Ain’t Misbehavin’”, visit the Kirby Band website at www.KirbyBand.com or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aint.misbehavin.band.
