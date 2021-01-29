Bridge, Kids at Risk receive donations from Henry Dunn, Inc.

The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches and its Kids at Risk program are well known in the Valley for helping those in need.
Last week, both got a boost from Henry Dunn, Inc. in order to help them continue to provide for the community.
The Dunn organization presented $500 checks to both The Bridge and Kids at Risk.
“We are happy to be able to give to these organizations that help the Valley out, help the kids out, help the Valley food pantry and help all the good things that they do in our community,” said Sarah Dunn, vice president of real estate for Henry Dunn, Inc.
Bridge President Kim Paul explained why it was so important for the organization to receive donations like the ones from Henry Dunn, Inc.
“We do all kinds of things with vouchers to help with rent and utilities. We actually have a special program right now to help a little bit extra for those affected by COVID,” Paul said. “The money that we get is very helpful for our voucher program, but we also have a clothes closet where people can get items for free.”
Paul explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have to make an appointment to use the Bridge’s Clothes Closet as well as the Mobile Food Pantry.
People can call the Clothes Closet at 607-426-6895 and the Mobile Food Pantry at 833-432-3663.
“We’ve had to make some changes like everyone else in this environment to help people in need,” Paul said.
For the Kids at Risk ministry, which is an anonymous program serving students in Athens, Sayre and Waverly, the donation from Henry Dunn is extremely important.
“I think it’s very generous of them and it’s wonderful because there’s definitely a need with the children in our schools,” said Cindy Jones of Kids at Risk. “It’s wonderful to not to have to hesitate when we get a request from a teacher or a secretary or nurse when there’s a need in a school and we can help with clothes, shoes, coats.”
Kids at Risk provides clothing, shoes, school supplies and hygiene items to both elementary and high school students whenever they are contacted.
“We provide whatever children need,” Jones said.
