BARTON — Beginning Monday, June 1, individuals who wish to make payments to the Town of Barton using credit and debit cards may do so through GovPayNet.
GovPayNet accepts the major credit and debit card brands for payments 24/7 on-site, online (www.GovPayNow.com) or by phone (1-888-604-7888). Cardholders can make payments on their own behalf or on behalf of friends or family. They need only have some basic information regarding the payment, easily provided by the Town of Barton. For added convenience, GovPayNet has a fully staffed, bilingual call center available 24/7.
Cardholders pay a service fee at the time of their transaction. There are no charges to the Town of Barton for participation in the GovPayNet service. Improving the convenience of payment transactions with the Town of Barton means more frequent and timely payments, increased agency revenues and reduced government costs.
“Cardholders can pay their obligations to the Town of Barton in the same way they handle other transactions, anytime, day or night, and without having to write a check, carry large sums of cash, or wait in line,” explained Arrah Richards, Barton Town Clerk. “This increases our efficiency and improves service.”
GovPayNet accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover.
“Each business day, we reconcile the previous day’s payments with the government agency and then electronically forward the cardholders’ payments in full to the agency’s bank account,” said Mark MacKenzie, CEO of GovPayNet. “We also handle all cardholder calls and inquiries about any payment issues.”
“Making GovPayNet’s services available is an excellent opportunity for the Town of Barton to be at the forefront in offering a convenient, flexible way to pay government obligations and improve pretrial services,” noted Richards.
