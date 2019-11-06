OWEGO — The Tioga County Board of Elections has released its unofficial vote totals for the 2019 general election.
In a countywide race for New York State Supreme Court Justice for the Sixth Judicial District, a pick-three contest revealed a Republican victory with Chris Baker receiving 5,334 votes; Oliver N. Blaise, 4,923 votes; and Mark Masler, 5,465 votes.
Democrats Pete Charnetsky and Claudette Y. Newman received 2,304 and 2,448 votes, respectively.
For county sheriff, Republican Gary Howard received 6,019 votes and Libertarian Joe Breitwieser received 1,188 votes.
For the uncontested county clerk race, Republican Andrea Klett received 6,378 votes. There were 20 write-ins for this position.
For the uncontested pick-two county coroner race, Republicans Ryan Kline and Robert Williams each received 5,889 and 5,772 votes, respectively.
In the Town of Barton, the town clerk spot went to uncontested Arrah Richards with 866 votes. There were three write-ins for this position.
In the uncontested race for town highway superintendent, Frederick W Schweiger, Jr received 875 votes, and there were 24 write-ins.
Regarding Barton Town Council, Republican incumbents John Tryon and Dave Shipman had 659 and 588 votes, respectively. Democrat challengers Michael Viselli and Keith Correll each gathered 390 and 453, respectively.
Tryon and Shipman cross filed on the Conservative party line.
The Town of Nichols had three uncontested races.
Republican Karen Hunsinger won the town clerk post with 366 votes, with zero write-ins.
For town justice, Republican Sandra Lute won with 320 votes.
For town council, a pick-two race, Republicans Barbara J. Crannell and Esther A. Woods took 315 and 314 votes, respectively.
In a contested race for Nichols Highway Superintendent, Republican William Heveland gathered 297 votes to Independent Bradley Bartholomew’s 103 votes.
In the Town of Owego, an uncontested pick-two race for town justice landed Republicans John Schumacher and Patrick Hogan totals of 2,596 and 2,496, respectively. There were 22 write-ins for these posts.
Regarding Owego Town Council, a pick-two race gave way to Republicans Barbara Roberts and Jonathan Marks with 2,067 and 2,313 votes, respectively. Libertarian challengers Rich Purtell and Keith Price Jr. received 916 and 605 votes, respectively.
In the Town of Spencer, an uncontested race for supervisor landed Republican Allen Fulkerson with 283 votes, with four write-ins.
For Spencer Town Council, an uncontested pick-two race revealed Republicans Raymond Bruce and Ronald Koski Jr with 288 and 263 votes, respectively. There were five write-ins.
In the Town of Tioga, an uncontested race for supervisor landed Republican Lewis Zorn 657 votes, with five write-ins.
Regarding the contested race for Tioga Town Clerk, Republican Brenda Middendorf gathered 596 votes while Democrat Kathleen B. Stoughton gathered 185 votes.
In the uncontested race for town justice, Republican Michele Shelly Bogart received 665 votes, and there were four write-ins.
In an uncontested pick-two race for town council, the two Republican candidates — Drew Griffin and Gerald Hyatt — received 586 and 610 votes, respectively.
For Tioga Highway Superintendent, Republican Russell Story received 498 votes and Democrat Gary Deming received 228 votes.
