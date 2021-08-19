SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District has announced that due to a shortage of bus drivers nine bus stops will be eliminated and children who used those stops will now have to walk or find another ride to school.
“The Sayre School District Administration has been working on the reopening of our schools for the 21-22 school year. As part of our planning, we evaluated and adjusted our transportation plan. The new busing and walking route plans are due to a shortage of qualified bus drivers in the area,” a letter from the school district reads.
Snyder Elementary students who live between Stevenson Street and Hayden Street will now have to walk or be driven to school. The following stops have been eliminated:
- Allison Street and North Elmer Ave.
- Allison Street and North Wilbur Ave.
- Allison Street and West Lockhart Street
- Hayden Street and South Elmer Ave.
- Hayden Street and South Wilbur Ave.
- Hayden Street and South Hopkins Street
- South Elmer Ave. and West Packer Ave.
- South Wilbur Ave. and Hospital Place
- West Lockhart Street and South Hopkins Street
According to the school district, this change will impact 52 students.
“We recommend our students who live on the North side of Lockhart Street walk to North Hopkins Street to Mohawk Street to the crossing guard at Keystone Ave. and Mohawk Street. For those living South of Lockhart, we recommend crossing Lockhart at Hopkins Street where we will have a crossing guard and then proceeding to Mohawk Street to the crossing guard at Keystone Ave. and Mohawk Street,” Sayre Area School District Business Manager Barry Claypool said in the letter.
The district also announced that it would no longer be providing a crossing guard at Keystone Ave. and Stevenson Street.
“Safety will always remain a priority of our district,” Claypool said. “It is imperative that our families partner with us as we make changes to implement our reopening plan. Parents of elementary students should practice the walking route with their child (or children) multiple times in preparation for the new school year.”
Sayre students will return to their classrooms on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
