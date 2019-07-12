VAN ETTEN — The Van Etten Town Board gave updates to residents on the town’s water system and the sale of the current town hall building.
Deputy Supervisor Harold Shoemaker and Town Justice and Water Operator Heather Gable gave an update on the water district.
The water district committee has a few proposals in hand to upgrade the meter reading system.
“(With) the equipment that you’ve inherited, the software is no longer going to have support as of next April, so we need to go to next computer software upgrade,” Gable said.
The proposal to upgrade the meter reading system is going to cost around $9,000.
“We’ve had a lot of challenges to establish the correct water billing. I think we’re getting there, but the next software on either side is something we’ll have to do,” Gable commented.
Schmidt’s Wholesale will be at the Aug. 8 monthly board meeting to give a presentation on the upcoming upgrades and changes to the town’s water system.
New York Rural Water Association is also working with the town and has let the town know of two grant opportunities.
One grant deals with water system mapping, which works through “the cloud,” according to Gable. The grant is through New York State and in conjunction with New York Rural Association.
“We had initial drawings when the system was put in a decade ago. The drawings are not accurate,” Gable said.
The second grant opportunity is for sustainable management.
“It’s a management program through New York state, where they would send New York Rural representatives down here to work pretty extensively with the board. They would have a management program, which would include energy efficiency,” Gable said.
Another part of the grant would be asset management. This part of the grant would take a look at the town’s existing equipment and tell (the town) what the lifespan of said equipment is and how much money the town would be looking at to replace the equipment.
The last part of the second grant is a water rate study, which Gable comments “should be looked at immediately.”
“I think it’s a good opportunity, again this requires board involvement. It’s two great things that I think we should look forward to,” and start the grant process as soon as possible, Gable said.
Shoemaker went on to comment, in regards to some of the discussion that happened at last month’s meeting, that Van Etten’s current water rates and the debt service fee is not that high for the area. Shoemaker cited the West Danby water district, which holds 124 residents within its district, and it’s average water rates of $19.
“A lot of people think that our rates, that the way we’re charging is expensive, but it’s very comparable to other small water districts,” Shoemaker said.
Moving on from the upcoming water systems changes, Supervisor George Keturi gave an update on the town hall and library move.
Keturi read the advertisement that the town will be sending out on for bids on the current town hall building. Bids will be due by Aug. 8, the next monthly town board meeting where the bids will be opened.
The town also discussed the invoice from the previous village attorney Frank Como. The original estimate for Como’s services was around $3,000. The recent invoice is now at about $7,300.
The concerns the town board had with the invoice was the lack of detail of what the town was being charged for.
“One of my concerns with it — and so everyone knows — our town attorney, when he sends a bill in like this and it comes across our desks, it’s pretty well detailed and broken out right down to what he (had) done, to hour and fee,” Councilperson Fred Swayze, Jr. said. “It’s just non-detailed, you might as well have wrote it on a cocktail napkin and said ‘hey, here’s my bill.’ To me, that’s unacceptable, especially as us as an entity doing business.”
The town approved for Town Clerk Dawn Rose to write a letter in response to the invoice asking for a more detailed list of charges and fees.
The town clerk also made a note at the end of the meeting that Van Etten residents should be on the lookout for giant hogweed as Chemung County just recorded its second case of the invasive species.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.