WAVERLY — Thoma Development Consultant officials returned to the Waverly Planning Board on Tuesday to go over another chapter of the developing village comprehensive plan.
The chapter focused on one of the aspects of the village — transportation — that received some of the strongest responses from village residents in the survey that was conducted earlier this year. In fact, street, road and sidewalk improvements were amongst the “poorest rated” faculties under the survey.
Officials from both Thoma and the village discussed long-term ideas and goals for the municipal infrastructure of roads, sidewalks and even curbing.
In particular, officials expressed interest in developing more sidewalks where there currently are none — especially in high foot-traffic areas such as around the Waverly Central School District.
They also discussed possibly installing lighting similar to traffic signals for crosswalks across certain intersections on Chemung Street to address crossing concerns.
Additionally, Mayor Patrick Ayres stated another piece that he had heard throughout the community was a desire for curbing, which is something that village trustees are currently looking at revising policy-wise.
Officials also touched on possible fixes for what were considered problematic intersections, such as Chemung Street and state Route 34 at the Dandy Mini Mart, Pennsylvania Avenue and Chemung Street, and Cayuta and Broad streets off the Intersate 86 exit.
In addition to adding stop signs or crosswalks where traffic stop is mandatory, officials even discussed turning the aforementioned Cayuta and Broad street intersection into a roundabout. However, that idea saw some resistance as well.
Thoma officials said the chapter would continue to be looked at closely as the development of the comprehensive plan continues.
The comprehensive plan, which has not been updated since the 1980s, will be a list of non-binding objectives that the village would look to complete over the next 10 or so years. Or, more simply, it is a document that lays out where one would like to see the village at least a decade from now.
In addition to giving municipalities a sense of direction and a future outlook, comprehensive plans significantly help with various grant applications.
That future outlook includes any and all topics related to the community, such as economic, industrial, recreational, social and business development.
