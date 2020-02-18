LOCKWOOD — Athens High graduate Jamie Mullen knows what it takes for a local fire department to serve the community — and for the past year he has been able to help emergency responders in the Twin Tiers complete their mission.
Mullen owns the Firehouse Subs in Ithaca and through the company’s charitable arm — the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation — he has donated over $65,000 to local departments.
The Ithaca Firehouse Subs donated $25,000 to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department for new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and also gave the Athens Borough Fire Department $24,000 for sets of new turnout gear last year.
The latest donation from Mullen’s restaurant came just a few weeks ago when the Ithaca Firehouse Subs gave $15,000 to the Lockwood Volunteer Fire Department.
The Lockwood fire company will use the money to buy two multi-gas meters, a carbon monoxide meter along with boots and fire helmets, according to Mullen.
Mullen explained he wanted to purchase a Firehouse Subs — which he did in February of 2019 — and help the company give back to local departments.
“I’ve been a fireman for 12 years and an EMT at Greater Valley (EMS) for 10 years and I’m not going to make any money in those fields, so this is my way of giving back and (also making) a living,” said Mullen.
Mullen is hoping his restaurant can continue to give back to local fire departments in the future.
“It’s awesome. I only hope that it can blow up and we can do so much more,” said Mullen. “Obviously, the money that we give out in grants depends strictly on the money that we get in for donations. I hope to raise awareness so people can make it more beneficial for more communities around us.”
While Firehouse Subs doesn’t have a big presence in the Valley, Mullen has been thrilled with the response from the local community and he’s hoping to continue to build Firehouse Subs’ reputation in the area.
“(It has been) awesome,” said Mullen of the local response to Firehouse Subs and their donations so far. “There’s not a lot of brand exposure around here for Firehouse Subs, so I think people are finally seeing the brand and what it’s about and the product that we have, especially with the food trucks we have in the summer time, getting them around and people are finally getting exposed to Firehouse Subs.”
