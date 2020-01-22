TOWANDA — Guthrie received conditional preliminary approval from the Bradford County Planning Commission on Tuesday to build a daycare center in Sayre Borough.
The 15,261-square-foot facility, is set to be constructed on the empty parcel located at the intersection of North Elmer and North Lehigh avenues — the same lot where the Guthrie community garden is located.
According to plans presented at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting, the facility will have a playground area with a wood and mulch surface, as well as an asphalt play area. The development will also have 69 parking spots along with three handicap parking spaces.
The building would be served by the borough’s water and sewer system. A stormwater plan is waiting for approval from the Bradford County Conservation District.
The county’s preliminary approval was contingent upon the approval of the borough’s planning board along with the submission of a driveway permit, zoning compliance letter and engineering review comments and fees.
No other details about the daycare center were disclosed during Tuesday’s meeting in Towanda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.