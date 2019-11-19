ATHENS — Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said on Monday night that he is “pessimistically optimistic” that the company the school district uses for substitute teachers will drastically improve its service moving forward.
At a school board meeting on Nov. 4, Stage told the board that he has given Employment Staffing Solutions — formerly Source4Teachers — 90 days to improve or the district would look to make a change.
In response to that challenge, the company held a hiring event at the school district’s administrative office last week, according to Stage.
“They seem to have a lot more people in the pipeline, but like I told you last time, I’m just pessimistically optimistic,” said Stage.
The national average for teacher absenteeism is 28 percent, while Pennsylvania’s average is 34 percent and New York’s average is 27 percent. Those figures come from the federal Office of Civil Rights, which collects and compiles data on the subject.
In the Athens Area School District, Stage says the district’s teacher absence rate is typically less than 10 percent.
Even with a low percentage of absent teachers, ESS has only filled between 38 percent and 70 percent of Athens’ substitute staffing needs this year, according to Stage.
“We average on a daily basis, 12 to 15 teachers out,” Stage said in October. “Some days it’s greater and some days it’s less, but that’s just our average. The absence rate is an issue on its own, but the fill rate is what has me upset because we’ve asked ESS to fill our absences.”
Since publicly voicing his concerns earlier this year, Stage has seen ESS make some significant changes.
“They have a regional guy coming up. They have also brought up two new recruiters, who are hiring or onboarding specialists to help mitigate some of the challenges,” Stage said.
While ESS still has to prove to the district that it’s up to the job moving forward, Stage is holding out hope that their partnership can continue.
“I’m a glass half full kind of guy. I always want the best out of everything. I feel like the district has been a great partner with ESS over the years and I’m just asking for them to meet me halfway. Right now, I’m encouraged, but I’m going to reserve that until I see actual results,” said Stage.
