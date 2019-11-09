Arthur W. Hamlen and Eleanor C. Hamlen to PA Camp of South Hadley, Massachusetts, for property in Warren Township for $45,000.

Sheila E. Tempalski, Sheila Temalski (AKA) and Michael Tempalski to Stuart John Tempalski of King George, Virginia, for property in Asylum Township for $10.

Andrew D. Brown and Candace L. Piece to Andrew D. Brown of Wyalusing for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.

Aurora Financial Group to Federal National Mortgage Association of Dallas, Texas, for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $1.

Greg M. Snell and Diane L. Snell to Neal E. Snyder and Ruthanna K. Snyder of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $341,000.

Ronald J. Politi to Jason J. Smith and Tiffani A. Smith of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $132,000.

Scott E. Woolf to Greg E. Yaggie of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $162,600.

Mary Theresa Dorsey Executrix and Joseph D. Dorsey Estate to Mary Theresa Dorsey of Wysox for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.

Candi L. Bump Administratrix and Carl D. Bump Estate to Candi L. Bump of Towanda for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.

Candi L. Bump Administratrix and Carl D. Bump Estate to Candi L. Bump of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.

Michael E. Bush and Kristine S. Bush to Francis J. Kohler Jr. of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $85,000.

Linda Hollenden to Jessica L. Brown of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $110,000.

Lawrence C. Morrow to Richard J. Miller and Judith A. Miller of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township for $182,500.

Jonathan D. Clark and Lyndsey Clark to Waylon J. Smith and Ashley L. Smith of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $211,500.

Tina Vaught and Tina L. Wilson (NDM) to Tina L. Wilson of Troy for property in Armenia Township for $1.

Tina L. Avants and Tina L. Wilson (AKA) to Tina L. Wilson of Troy for property in Armenia Township for $1.

Michael J. Mudra Sr. to Christopher S. McCaslin of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $1.

First Citizens Community Bank to NTS Properties of Athens for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $183,000.

Marlene Rohe to Tonya L. Agnew and Erik R. Agnew of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $217,500.

Glen M. Kinsman and Lisa M. Kinsman to Ryan Kinsman and Amanda Kinsman of Beaver Dams, New York, for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.

Judith M. McCauley to Judith M. McCauley and Hailee C. Weissman of Rome for property in Rome Township for $1.

Lynn G. Rockefeller, Jayne Rockefeller, Dennis Rockefeller and Joyce E. Rockefeller to Lynn G. Rockefeller and Jayne Rockefeller of Rome for property in Warren Township for $1.

James A. Spencer, Phyllis Spencer and Phyllis K. Spencer (AKA) to James A. Spencer and Phyllis Spencer of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.

Gene M. French, Cinthia A. Johnson Guardian, Jonathan L. French to Gene M. French of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.

Linda Zobel to Crystal L. Pond of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $75,000.

Trisha A. Castle, Trisha A. Foust (AKA), Randy L. Castle and Darlene J. Castle to James G. Murphy and Chastity K. Murphy of Canton for property in Canton Township for $243,500.

Jason R. Moyer and Russell H. Moyer Estate to Jason R. Moyer of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, for property in Armenia Township for $1.

Colleen M. Lewis to Alan B. Fay and Jill L. Fay of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township for $138,000.

Stephen D. Napp and Barbara J. Napp to Ronald D. Andrews and Dorothy H. Andrews of Monroeton for property in Monroe Borough for $160,000.

John Witts, Kathleen Witts, Claire Witts and Frances Witts to David C. Day and Mindy R. Johnson of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $35,000.

Douglas Perkins Sr. and Florence Perkins to Douglas Perkins Jr. and Donna M. Perkins of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, for property in Warren Township for $1.

