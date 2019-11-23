TIOGA — It’s never too early in life to help your neighbors.
That’s the lesson Tioga Central Elementary students are learning as they anxiously await the holidays as they step up to help those less fortunate, said principal Michelle Bombard.
“We started our annual food by weight challenge last week, and it’ll run through Dec. 9,” she said. “The winning class will celebrate with their own pizza party.”
Bombard said parents have stepped up to help their kids with the challenge by bringing their young ones to school with various nonperishable food items.
The goal is to raise enough food to help 30 families through the winter break, Bombard stated.
“All of the food we raise will go back to local Tioga Central families,” she said. “We’re also working to compile food boxes to donate to the Lounsberry Food Pantry to continue our support with them as well.
“We just want to be good partners in the community and show these kids how to do that as well,” Bombard continued. “We want to make sure that our local families can enjoy a holiday meal and make it a little bit easier.”
More information about the food drive can be found online at www.tiogacentral.org.
