Sayre School Board votes to permanently close Litchfield Elementary

SAYRE — The Sayre School Board passed a resolution on Monday night that will begin the process of formally closing the former Litchfield Elementary School, which has been “temporarily closed” since 2011.
The board voted 7-1 in favor of permanently closing the school. The lone “no” vote came from Deb Agnew, while Jeffrey Ackley was not present at Monday’s meeting.
“We as a school district need to move forward because the school has been closed since 2011,” said Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, who said she has done her homework on the building since taking over a few months ago. “I have been out to the building to take a look at it. I wanted to take a look at Saterlee Creek as well as the building itself and how it is.”
Agnew explained her “no” vote following the meeting.
“I just hate to see it be a permanent closing because whether it’s wishful thinking or what, (I hoped) that someday we would be able to make use of it out there for something for the district. I admit it’s more a personal thing. I just hate to see us lose it,” said Agnew, who said she and her kids went to school at Litchfield.
An appraisal of the property was conducted by Stephen J. Novak, a certified general appraiser, last March and found that the actual school building was worthless.
In particular, Novak explained in a letter to district Business Manager Barry Claypool that in his opinion, “the estimated market value of the school building on five acres is zero dollars.”
“I am not sure the structure is marketable at all, given its current condition,” Novak continued. “The balance of the land — 84.6 acres — has a value of $1,800-per-acre, or $152,000.”
Appraisal documents provided by the school district indicate that the appraisal took place on March 29 of last year and cost the district $1,500.
“For the purpose of this appraisal, neither timber value, nor oil, gas and mineral rights were considered,” the appraisal report noted.
The structure, built in 1967, has eight classrooms, a library, office area and nurse’s station, along with a multi-purpose room — which serves as the auditorium, gym, cafeteria and small kitchen.
District officials noted last year that rough estimates for asbestos removal ranged from $45,000 to $75,000.
In looking at comparable real estate sales, the appraisal report cites the sale of the former elementary school in Towanda Borough — 15,368 square feet in size and situated on 2.53 acres of land — was sold in December 2017 for $41,500.
Additionally, a former elementary school located in Gillett was sold for $70,000 in June 2016. The 31,135 square foot facility is situated on a 6.25 acre parcel.
Regarding the Litchfield Elementary property, “in the opinion of this appraiser, the estimated value of the subject on five acres is zero dollars. There is likely no market for the subject, as given its condition, the cost to remedy far exceeds the value as repaired.”
“Likewise, the cost to remove the structure would likely exceed the value of the site it occupies if it were vacant,” the appraisal report continued.
Daloisio said the district will now work with the state before determining their next move.
“At this point in time, we are going to work through the process with Pennsylvania Department of Education on the potential to close it and then look at all the options and talk about those and dialogue those out as a board to see what’s best for (the school district),” Daloisio said. “We want to be cognizant to say ‘this belongs to the community, it belongs to the school system, what is it that we want to utilitze?’ We are going to look at all the options that are available to us.”
