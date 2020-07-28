WAVERLY — The next Summer Reading event will be on August 5. Our presenter will be Iditarod dogsled racer Karen Land, joined by two of her dogs. That presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Information will be available on our Facebook page.
Our Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” is virtual this year, and it’s not too late to sign up.
Summer Reading Program participants of all ages can register and keep track of your reading and learning activities through the ReadSquared platform, through which participants can earn books and prizes. The link to register is http://wavlibny03.readsquared.com/.
Our daily program, Page Turner Adventures, continues through the end of summer. Register at https://www.facebook.com/groups/643667763029174/.
We’re finally caught up on everything we missed while we were closed. New additions include:
Adult fiction – “Malorie: A Bird Box novel” by Josh Malerman; “The Geometry of Holding Hands” by Alexander McCall Smith; “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue; “More Better Deals” by Joe R. Lansdale; “Bombshell” by Stuart Woods; “Credible Threat” by J.A. Jance; “Queen of Storms” by Raymond E. Feist; “The Vanishing Sky” by L. Annette Binder; “The Shadows” by Alex North; “1st Case” by James Patterson; “Playing Nice” by JP Delaney; “Near Dark” by Brad Thor; “Deadly Touch” by Heather Graham; “The Order” by Daniel Silva; “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow; “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts; “Truth and Justice” by Fern Michaels; “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs; “Camino Winds” by John Grisham; “The Paladin” by David Ignatius; “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King; “One Perfect Summer” by Brenda Novak; “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson; “The Goodbye Man” by Jeffrey Deaver; “Someone Like You” by Karen Kingsbury; “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci; “Eagle Station” by Dale Brown; “Close Up” by Amanda Quick; “Sorry for Your Troubles” by Richard Ford; “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber; “Seeing Darkness” by Heather Graham; “Cajun Justice” by James Patterson; “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel; “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner; “Half Moon Bat” by Jonathan Kellerman and Jesse Kellerman; The Talented Mr. Varg” by Alexander McCall Smith; “Masked Prey” by John Sandford; “The Persuasion” by Iris Johansen; “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand; “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly; and “Make Russia Great Again” by Christopher Buckley.
Adult nonfiction – “The Answer Is … Reflections on my Life” by Alex Trebek.
For the foreseeable future, our Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the WiFi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and weekly deliveries have resumed. Thanks to everyone for your patience!
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
