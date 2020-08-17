SPENCER — The Spencer Town Board continued discussions about road repairs at this week’s meeting.
Although uncertain of the schedule of repairs, Supervisor Allen Fulkerson related that suggested repairs to Hart Road are estimated to cost $160,000. He also related that he hopes to use the west part of Hart Road as a detour for other roadwork.
Regarding work on Tompkins Street and Railroad Avenue, the board considered quotes for paving and installing guardrails. For paving these roads, the board chose the local option, Spencer Paving, and for guardrails, the town will hire the lower bidder, Chemung Supply. Spencer Paving added that paving could begin as early as next week while Chemung Supply is expected to begin guardrails toward the end of the month.
The Town of Spencer is being sued for over-estimated property assessments. The case will be taken to the Tioga County Supreme Court where experts will determine whether the town’s assessment or the owner’s assessment is closer to the true property value. The board will confirm that complaints were properly taken to the grievance board; although, this will not change the case from going to court.
As considered in last month’s meeting, the board decided to appoint Aaron Decker to the vacancy on the town board. He will fill the position till the end of the year. Additionally, Decker is running in the election this fall for next year’s term in order to remain in the position.
To finish the meeting, Decker joined the rest of the board members for an executive session to discuss personnel matters and possible land acquisition.
