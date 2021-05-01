SAYRE — The fourth annual Valley Arts4All is today and tomorrow at Riverfront Park in Sayre.
Kurt Priester, president of the Arts4All committee, described the event as “an ever-changing show.”
He explained how it started completely indoors at the Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens, then featured some outdoor booths at the school its second year. Last year the show was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strong winds Friday evening made setting up tents a challenge, but event organizers allowed artisans and food vendors the option to check in Friday night and wait to set up early Saturday morning.
With this being the first year the event has been held entirely outside, Priester said there were some concerns about weather.
“We always do (worry) about rain,” said Priester, but he went on to say the wind was more of a surprise.
There are more than 60 booths, with vendors and artisans coming from near and far to take part.
“We have some that have been with us since the beginning, (and) we have a bunch of new ones,” said Priester.
Priester said the show is a little smaller this year, which is partly to help make the event “COVID-friendly.”
“We’re spacing everybody out farther, so every booth has at least six feet between it and the next booth,” said Priester. “We’re just trying to be careful with everybody.”
He went on to say that every booth was also provided its own bottle of hand sanitizer.
The move to Riverfront Park was also partly due to COVID.
“The school just wasn’t comfortable having a big show there,” said Priester. “We went looking (for a new location) and Sayre Borough was super kind to us.”
Priester is hopeful and looks forward to a big turnout for the show this weekend.
“We hope everyone comes and has a great time being inspired about the arts,” said Priester. “We’re very grateful that Sayre Borough has really helped us out and allowed us to do this this year.”
