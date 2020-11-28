For nearly two decades a dedicated group of volunteers with The Bridge of the Penn York Valley Churches have braved the weather on the weekend after Thanksgiving for the annual Sleepout fundraiser.
Temperatures in the Valley were to dip to 36 degrees overnight, and those volunteers would have loved to have been out there trying to stay warm and raising money — but they didn’t have that chance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Sleepout, which would have kicked off its 18th year Friday evening, is the primary fundraiser for The Bridge. It challenges volunteers to spend at least an hour outside in a makeshift shelter setup in downtown Sayre to raise awareness for a variety of needs in the community, including those who are unable to pay for utilities.
“This has been a year unlike any in recent memory,” said Acting President Kim Paul in a letter sent out to nearly 300 business supporters earlier this month, announcing the cancellation. She said the decision came “after careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution.”
“During this global crisis, The Bridge remains committed to serving the Valley community and helping to meet the immediate needs of people,” she continued. “After a brief closure, our ministries have been open and operating with some modifications to ‘bridge the gaps of life in the name of Jesus Christ.’”
The Bridge is supported by its member churches, the United Way and Waverly Community Chest, and provides assistance such as food, furniture, clothing, small household items and toys, emergency financial assistance through vouchers, and needed school items through its various ministries.
“Although The Bridge will not host an in-person Sleepout in 2020, donations are greatly appreciated,” Paul said.
Donations can be mailed to The Bridge, P.O. Box 202, Sayre, PA 18840.
The Bridge is also able to receive donations through Amazon Smile (smile.amazon.com).
