SAYRE – Sam’s Bar & Grill recently announced in a press release that its first two community benefits of the summer raised $3,584 for the future Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter in Towanda and $2,300 for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
The first benefit, supporting the animal shelter, was held at Sam’s on May 15. A chicken barbecue and live music were served alongside a motorcycle ride and car show. A silent auction and raffles were also held. The funds raised for the shelter will be used to offset startup costs.
“We were so happy with the turnout and the amount of support and money raised for the shelter,” shelter president Karen Friedenberg is noted as saying. “The money generated from this event will go towards fencing for an outdoor play area for the shelter dogs.”
The second event of the season, raising breast cancer awareness and benefitting the Susan G. Komen fund, was held at Sam’s on May 22. In addition to auctions, raffles, and live music, event organizer Candy McEwen collected donations to shave her head.
McEwen put the event together to raise the money needed for her to participate in a three-day, 60-mile walk in San Diego in memory of her friend, Lori Robinson, who recently died from breast cancer.
McEwen reportedly said that she “cannot thank the entire staff at Sam’s enough. They go above and beyond to help so many people in need throughout our community ... The owners and entire staff are simply amazing, with true hearts of gold.”
Sam’s Bar & Grill plans to host a total of eight community benefits this year. Owners noted the importance for them to give back to the community that has supported them, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a hard year for everyone, especially these local organizations and families that were already struggling financially due to circumstances out of their control,” said owner Jeff Lantz in the press release. “We’re more than happy to help out.”
Lantz went on to say that “these benefits would not be possible without the generous support of the community, and we thank all those who donated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.