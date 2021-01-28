High school sports actually resuming in the Southern Tier is closer to reality after officials from both Chemung and Tioga Counties approved “high-risk” sports on Wednesday.
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would allow “higher risk” sports to commence in New York schools starting on February 1, however, this is subject to approval from local health departments. “High-risk” sports include high school basketball, hockey, wrestling, competitive cheerleading and volleyball.
“Lisa McCafferty, Tioga County Public Health Officer and Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County Legislative Chair have communicated with Tioga County School Districts regarding the latest guidance released by New York State to resume high-risk youth sports in Tioga County,” a press release said. “There is significant risk involved in allowing higher-risk sports to resume and these factors must be weighed before allowing the return of sports.”
Those include:
- Whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area
- Local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity
- Local ability to monitor and enforce compliance
“Currently, Tioga County is seeing on average at least 20 new COVID-19 cases every day, with some cases linked to our schools. When a positive case has attended school during their infectious period, typically the entire classroom, bus, and staff they’ve come in contact with are all quarantined for at least 10 days. If a positive case is on a sports team, the same protocols will be followed,” Tioga County officials added.
Tioga County officials admitted that “contact sports bring people together and will increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”
“If schools, athletes, and their parents/guardians choose to return to high-risk sports, they must do so in a safe manner and give considerable thought to reduce the spread of COVID-19. A variety of factors must be considered before making an individual decision to return to sports including underlying health conditions that may place the athlete or household contacts at increased risk of severe illness,” Tioga County officials said.
The county officials also stressed that “athletes should also restrict their activity away from sports, minimizing their own risks and reducing community spread. Ultimately the decision falls on the parents/guardians to decide whether they will allow their children to participate in given sports or activities.”
Per New York State guidelines, should indoor sports resume, schools must limit capacity of indoor facilities to no more than 50 percent occupancy. School districts shall adhere to the “Interim Guidance for Sports and Recreation During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency,” the press release said.
“Additionally, all Tioga County schools have agreed to ensure full compliance with the Interscholastic Athletic Conference (IAC) reopening plan and fully cooperate with Tioga County Public Health,” the press release continued. “No spectators will be permitted at sporting events. Participants must also adhere to social distancing, face coverings, and enhanced disinfection protocols. School districts may implement more restrictive measures.”
Sauerbrey reminded the community that “COVID-19 cases continue to rise within our county. In order for sporting events to resume in Tioga County, we are going to need everyone to be more vigilant than ever to do their part in keeping our number of new cases down.”
Across the border in Chemung County, officials also voted to allow “high-risk” sports this winter.
“After meeting with County leaders comprising the Southern Tier Region, as well as School Superintendents and School leaders, throughout Chemung County, Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti and Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss will allow higher risk sports to begin on February 1, 2021,” a press release from Chemung County said.
According to a press release, school superintendents and school leaders have agreed not only to follow the interim guidance for sports and recreation amended by New York State Department of Health, dated January 22, 2021, but also additional regulations set forth by the Chemung County Health Department, which include a three-strike system to ensure compliance among all districts participating in higher risk sport activities.
“Chemung County’s policy is similar to the policies throughout the Southern Tier Region, as multiple meetings have been held between County leaders and Health Department Directors since the release of the amended higher risk sports guidance,” Chemung County officials said.
Main factors involving safety guidance in Chemung County include:
- Athletes will be required to wear masks at all times
- No spectators will be allowed for the first fourteen days (officials will re-evaluate on or about February 15th)
- Failure to follow all guidelines could result in revocation or suspension of play
“I would like to thank all of the School Superintendents and School leaders for their valuable input and assistance in coordinating this plan is such a short period of time,” Moss said.
