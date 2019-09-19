Driving under the influence

NORTH TOWANDA — A Towanda man is facing DUI charges and summary traffic offenses following an incident that took place on Aug. 24.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Walter Leroy Sparbanie, 55, was charged following a traffic stop along Tomahawk Road in North Towanda after leaving a Valley business. His blood-alcohol content level at the time of the incident was 0.146 percent.

Sparbanie was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Oct. 25.

Stalking

SAYRE — A Sayre man was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail following an incident that occurred on Sept. 17 at a residence on Allison Street in Sayre.

According to Sayre Police, Sean Douglas Cartee, 25, was charged with stalking and harassment after he allegedly followed and shouted at a woman. Police said that Cartee also threatened to harm himself.

Cartee is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1.

