PHILADELPHIA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is proposing updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for Bradford County — and officials are looking for input from residents.
The updates will affect floodplain boundaries in 12 municipalities: the townships of Asylum, Athens, Litchfield, North Towanda, Sheshequin, Towanda, Ulster, and Wysox, and the boroughs of Athens, Sayre, South Waverly, and Towanda.
“Community partners are invited to participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period,” a press release from FEMA said.
According to the press release, the updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials.
“Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community partners can identify any corrections or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments,” the press release said.
The 90-day appeal period began on April 1. Residents, business owners and other community partners are encouraged to review the updated maps to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.
“They may submit an appeal if they perceive that modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect,” the press release added.
According to FEMA:
- An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim.
- Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.
- If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information — such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary — they can submit a written comment.
The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all comments and appeals. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.
Residents can submit appeals and comments by contacting their planning partner: Sarah Neely, Emergency Management Coordinator, Bradford County, at neelys@bradfordco.org, (570) 265-5022.
The preliminary maps may be viewed online at the FEMA Flood Map Changes Viewer: http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv. Changes from the current maps may be viewed online at the Region 3 Changes Since Last FIRM Viewer: https://arcg.is/15mOe41.
For more information about the flood maps:
Use a live chat service about flood maps at
- http://go.usa.gov/r6C (just click on the “Live Chat” icon).
- Contact a FEMA Map Specialist by telephone; toll free, at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627) or by email at FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.
“Most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flood. There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent and visiting https://www.floodsmart.gov,” the press release said.
Bradford County Flood Mapping Milestones
- December 12, 2018 — Community Coordination and Outreach Meeting to review Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map and discuss updates to local floodplain management ordinance and flood insurance.
- July 1, 2020 – Revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map released.
- April 1, 2021 – Appeal Period starts.
- June 2022* — New Flood Insurance Rate Map becomes effective and flood insurance requirements take effect. (*Timeline subject to change pending completion of the appeal review process.)
If you have any questions, contact FEMA Region 3 Office of External Affairs at (215) 931-5597 or at femar3newsdesk@fema.dhs.gov.
